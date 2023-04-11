Watch CBS News

'The Whole World's Watching: 20 Years Later'

This is the first part of a 1988 documentary in which CBS 2's Bill Kurtis has a look back at the tension and unrest that boiled over during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago – along with a montage of video from that time.
