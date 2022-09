"The Class," an homage to "The Breakfast Club," premieres in Chicago "The Class," a modern homage to the classic 1980s film "The Breakfast Club," is a coming of age film about a group of high school seniors forced to spend a Saturday at school taking an exam. It premieres at the Music Box Theatre on Thursday. Writer Nicholas Celozzi and star Anthony Michael Hall joined Ryan Baker and Mugo Odigwe on our stream to talk about the two films' similarities.