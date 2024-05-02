Pro-Palestinian protests continue on many college campuses as police arrest hundreds President Biden on Thursday said "order must prevail" on college campuses, as some of the pro-Palestinian protests have turned violent, insisting it's his responsibility to protect the "rule of law" as much as freedom of expression, but he said the National Guard should not intervene in college campus protests. Illinois Congresswoman Delia Ramirez said students peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights regarding the war in Gaza should be protected “at all costs.”