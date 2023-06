Chicago MMA star Daniel James on main card for Bellator 297 Mixed martial arts is as popular as ever these days. Around the world, fighters are working their way up the ladder, and hoping the be the next king of the octagon. A local MMA fighter is rising up the ranks in Bellator's heavyweight division. As CBS 2's Matt Zahn found out, he took a bit of a road less traveled to get to this point in his career.