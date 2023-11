Amaya Peoples fills big role leading DePaul's rebound in the Big East DePaul University's women's basketball team is coming off its first losing season under head coach Doug Bruno since 1999, and All-American Aneesah Morrow transferred to LSU. Well, Anaya Peoples is doing a pretty good job filling that role. She's second in the Big East in scoring and rebounds. CBS 2's Jori Parys reported on how there's no lack of leadership or chemistry on this team.