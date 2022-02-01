Tim McNicholas is a Morning Insider reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

He joined the team in March of 2019 after working in Indianapolis, Toledo and Hastings, Nebraska.

Tim has earned multiple regional Emmy nominations and was recognized as one of two finalists for The Associated Press' "Best Reporter" award in Indianapolis. He is an investigator who prides himself on shining a light on injustice.

After graduating from St. Rita High School on the South Side of Chicago, Tim went on to study journalism at St. Ambrose University.

Tim is a diehard White Sox and Bears fan. He loves exploring the city with his friends and family. He is also a classic rock fanatic who has played the drums since age 11.