Tammie Souza

Weather has been Tammie's passion since childhood when her grandfather took her flying. After seeing her first tornado, she was hooked for life and simply can't imagine doing anything else.

That deep love of weather runs in the family. Her sister is also broadcast meteorologist, her brother is an airline pilot and her father worked on the NASA space program.

A certified meteorologist, she is one of a handful of women nationwide with both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, water, science and climate information.

Tammie is thrilled to be back home and has previously worked for NBC 5 and FOX 32 here in Chicago. Her career has also taken her to WCAU in Philadelphia as the Chief Meteorologist, Tampa/St Petersburg as the Chief Meteorologist at WTSP, and to WDJT in Milwaukee as a weekday meteorologist. Along the way, she has covered tornadoes, blizzards, hurricanes, floods, heat waves and wildfires.

A trained storm chaser and spotter, she loves sharing pictures and stories from her trips. Climate Change and Environmental issues have also been an important part of her work.

Tammie holds a master's degree in applied meteorology, a bachelor's degree in biology and environmental science and a certification in broadcast meteorology.

Honored with 18 Emmy nominations and nine Emmy awards for Best Weathercast, Best TV Science Report, Feature Reports and Web reports, she also has an award from the Associated Press for her Shipwreck Diving on a 125-year-old schooner in Lake Michigan, a Peter Lisagor Award from the Chicago Headline Club for how to safely escape a submerged car and was a national NABJ award nominee for the Underground Railroad Ships of Lake Michigan.

Tammie was the first female chairman of the National AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology. She has served on various National Boards for both the AMS and the NWA and currently is an evaluator for AMS/CBM and NWA Seal applicants.

Interests include her Spanish-Portuguese heritage, health and fitness, organic gardening, snow skiing, water skiing, scuba (PADI certified), flying, cake decorating and home remodeling. She is also an avid football, baseball and hockey fan.

Tammie is active in numerous organizations and charities involving the Red Cross, Climate Change, Environmental Preservation, Pet Adoption, and she became active in Pediatric Brain Tumor Research after her son Caleb survived a brain tumor at a very young age.

She resides in the western suburbs with her husband Greg, son Caleb and fur baby Mr. Waffles the cat.