Steven Graves is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS2 Chicago. He joined the team in September 2019.

The Maryland native comes to Chicago after working three years as a fill-in anchor and MMJ at WVEC in Norfolk, Virginia. That's where he shot, wrote and edited numerous exclusive stories.

Some of his most memorable experiences include court reporting and following high profile trials. He also boarded Navy aircraft carriers and followed historic missions with the crews on board. Steven was lead reporter on national stories such as the Virginia Governor blackface scandal and historic hurricane damage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

His storytelling at the station eventually earned him a regional Emmy nomination.

Steven got his start in journalism as a fill-in anchor and MMJ at KVII in Amarillo, Texas. He first grew a passion for reporting after working at PG-CTV, a cable station in his hometown

He loves journalism because of the opportunity to advocate for people every day who normally might not have a voice. He also loves seeing a piece come together and telling extraordinary stories through shooting video.

He can't wait to explore the Windy City for all it has to offer! Don't be surprised if you see him in The Loop taking pictures. And yes, he's much taller than he appears on TV!