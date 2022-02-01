Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Robb grew up in the heat of the Southeast. He began studying at the University of South Carolina before transferring to North Carolina State University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from N.C. State.

Robb began his television career at WFMY in Greensboro, North Carolina, as weekend meteorologist. He's since been the lead meteorologist of several weather teams in the Midwest and Carolinas.

In hurricane alley, he led the weather team at WECT in Wilmington from 2009 to 2013.

In 2013, he became the weekday evening meteorologist at WISH-TV in Indianapolis where he led the coverage of snow storms and tornado outbreaks. In 2016, Robb went home to Columbia to become the chief meteorologist for WIS.

Robb joined CBS2 Chicago in July 2017. Prior to his television career, he worked as a climate scientist and programmer for the climate offices in North and South Carolina.