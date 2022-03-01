Watch CBS News

Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the Sports Director as CBS2 Chicago.

Marshall was Sports Director at CBS Sacramento, where he built a sports department from scratch.

Marshall's experience as a sports MMJ, storyteller and anchor has taken him from Columbus, Mississippi, to Huntsville, Alabama, to Cincinnati.

He's been a sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network, a reporter/anchor for Fox Sports Pittsburgh and spent 10 years as a reporter, host and anchor at NBC Sports Philadelphia and for sports radio as well. Marshall earned a BA in Communications at Mississippi State University.

First published on February 28, 2022 / 6:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.