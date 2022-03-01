Marshall Harris is the Sports Director as CBS2 Chicago.

Marshall was Sports Director at CBS Sacramento, where he built a sports department from scratch.

Marshall's experience as a sports MMJ, storyteller and anchor has taken him from Columbus, Mississippi, to Huntsville, Alabama, to Cincinnati.

He's been a sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network, a reporter/anchor for Fox Sports Pittsburgh and spent 10 years as a reporter, host and anchor at NBC Sports Philadelphia and for sports radio as well. Marshall earned a BA in Communications at Mississippi State University.