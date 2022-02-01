Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

Prior to joining the CBS2 team in September 2019, Marissa served as a freelance producer with ABC News in Washington, D.C. During her tenure there, she produced hard news pieces with Good Morning America and served as a field producer for various breaking news events nationwide.

Previously, she began her broadcast career as a reporter and fill-in anchor with a TV station in central Virginia. It was then that she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for team coverage of the deadly Charlottesville riots in 2017.

Marissa is a proud "Terp,"earning her degree in 2015 from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. Perpetually sleep deprived, she reported for the campus news station, Maryland Newsline, while juggling classes and two jobs — one as an editor for the CBS station in D.C.

A proud Bolivian-American woman, Marissa is a part of the NAHJ Chicago chapter. In addition to hunting for saltenas that taste like home, she's working on perfecting her Spanish and Arabic (and needs all the help she can get).

Other hobbies include playing the ukulele badly, all things nerdy and exploring the outdoors. In summer months, you'll probably find her somewhere along Lake Michigan.

If you see her, be sure to say hello and send adventure tips her way!