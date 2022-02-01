Jamaica Ponder
Jamaica Ponder is CBS2 Chicago's first Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist.
She writes and produces community-centered content for the CBS News Chicago streaming channel.
Ponder joined the team in October 2021, a few months after earning her journalism degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
While in undergrad, she worked with Chicago-based non-profits on projects centering on racial justice and civil rights.
