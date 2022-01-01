Brad Edwards is an investigative reporter and main anchor at CBS 2 Chicago.

He anchors the weekday evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. with Irika Sargent. Edwards is also a CBS 2 Investigator along with Dave Savini, Dorothy Tucker, Dana Kozlov and Megan Hickey.

In 2021, Edwards won the nation's top broadcast writing award: the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing. This adds to Edwards' cache of more than 100 awards, which includes 11 other Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards: four at WBBM for Excellence in Writing - 2013, '19, '20 and '21. From 2003-2010, he won eight consecutive regional Emmy Awards for Best Writing. His exposé on Chicago's broken water billing system — "Getting Hosed — won Emmy Awards in 2019, '20 and '21, and the 2020 RTDNA / NEFE award for Personal Finance Reporting.

His work has led to new policies and prosecutions, has reunited families, and helped free a woman serving a 50-year prison sentence for a crime she didn't commit. In Detroit, his year-long inquiry into the Wayne County morgue led to the burial of dozens of indigent souls, and the fast-tracking of funding for a massive facility expansion. In 2021, Illinois instituted two new state laws following a revelatory investigation by Edwards and his team. The statutes protect the identities of sex abuse victims, after Edwards' series showed a deeply disturbing pattern of unfettered public access to such information.

Prior to joining CBS 2 in 2012, Edwards anchored and reported in Detroit; Indianapolis; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Lansing, Michigan. At each station, The Associated Press named him Reporter of the Year.

Brad served as an adjunct professor at Columbia College of Chicago. He's been on the Board of Directors at the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago [2017-2021], Devices 4 the Disabled [2020-Present], and serves as CBS 2's SAG-AFTRA Steward.

A 2001 graduate of Michigan State University, he resides in Chicago.