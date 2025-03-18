Family of Zulma Calderon Pacheco, 21, shot and killed by night club security guard, files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a Zulma Calderon Pacheco, who was shot and killed by a security guard inside a west suburban Stone Park night club, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the club and the guard.

Kevin Henley Jr., 35, of Chicago has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon in Pacheco's death. Police have said he should not have been working at Mansion Live nightclub, as he was not licensed to work as a security guard nor licensed to carry a gun.

The family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in court Monday, accusing Mansion Live of negligence in Pacheco's death. Their lawsuit claims Mansion Live did not provide appropriate security, failed to staff an appropriate number of security guards, failed to properly train and supervise security guards, allowed security to carry a concealed firearm and fire it inside of the club when it was unsafe, and was overall careless and negligent in how they operated the club.

"This nightclub had an obligation under the law to make sure its customers were safe. They failed," family attorney Tim Cavanagh said.

Police said a fight broke out inside the club just before 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 8. Police said Henley pulled a gun and fired once, striking and killing Pacheco. Her family said she was dancing with her boyfriend of five years and not involved in the fight.

Her boyfriend is part of the lawsuit, suing for negligent infliction of emotional distress.

"It was very unexpected, and the dude just decided to pull out a gun, and everything happened so fast. She just dropped behind me," Chimborazo said Tuesday.

In the wake of the shooting, a petition has been filed to shut the club down. As of Monday, more than 5,200 people had signed the petition.