Two women robbed at gunpoint in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for a pair of armed robbers who targeted two women in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Monday around 10:30 p.m., two women, in their 20s, were walking near 19th Street and Spaulding Avenue when they were robbed at gunpoint.

One woman was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made.