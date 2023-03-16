Woman stabbed during argument in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the Loop early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of North LaSalle Street.

Police say around a 34-year-old woman was arguing with another woman who began stabbing her with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to the chest and side.

No arrests were made.