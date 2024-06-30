Woman shot, teen girl stabbed during argument near Chicago's 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl shot a woman who stabbed her during an argument near 31st Street Beach Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive.

Chicago police said the woman, 26, and the girl, 17, were arguing when the woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the girl in her arm.

The girl then pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the shoulder.

The woman was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition, and the girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, also in good condition.

The incident comes after multiple shootings, two deadly, happened at the beach earlier this month, causing Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) to call for the Chicago Park District to close the beach earlier.

The beach is currently open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and swimming is permitted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during beach season with lifeguards on duty.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

