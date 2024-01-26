Woman shot, wounded in South Side Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and wounded Friday morning inside a home in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a man entered a home in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue at 10:27 a.m., and shot the woman in her back and right shoulder.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody late Friday.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

Reports that the victim may have been pregnant were not immediately confirmed.