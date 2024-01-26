Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot, wounded in South Side Chicago home

By Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

Woman shot inside South Side Chicago home
Woman shot inside South Side Chicago home 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and wounded Friday morning inside a home in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a man entered a home in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue at 10:27 a.m., and shot the woman in her back and right shoulder.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody late Friday.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

Reports that the victim may have been pregnant were not immediately confirmed.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 3:41 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.