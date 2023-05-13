Watch CBS News
Woman shot in head while walking in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was shot while outside in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Halsted Parkway.

Police say the victim, 19, was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect in a blue Dodge Charger approached alongside and began shooting at the victim.

She ran to a nearby business where she collapsed.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area two detectives are investigating.

