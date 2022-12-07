Watch CBS News
Woman shot, critically wounded after having CCL weapon stolen in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman is critically hurt after someone shot her with her own weapon in Roseland Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 4:21 a.m.

Police said the victim was inside her residence when an unknown woman entered. After an argument, the victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 6:07 AM

