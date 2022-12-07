Woman shot, critically wounded after having CCL weapon stolen in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman is critically hurt after someone shot her with her own weapon in Roseland Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 4:21 a.m.

Police said the victim was inside her residence when an unknown woman entered. After an argument, the victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.