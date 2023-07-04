Man pulled from lake in Winnetka after trying to help kids who were tubing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was pulled from Lake Michigan in north suburban Winnetka on Tuesday afternoon, after he went into the water to help a group of kids.

Winnetka Fire Chief John Ripka said, around 1:20 p.m., police and firefighters responded to Elder Lane Beach, where a man who was boating on the lakefront had jumped into the water to assist a group of children who were tubing.

The man had to be pulled from the water after he struggled to swim and went under the water.

He was pulled back into the boat and people on board began performing CPR while making their way back to shore, where paramedics took over CPR and other life support efforts.

The man was taken to NorthShore Evanston Hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.