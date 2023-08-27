Wild high speed police chase with 17-year-old caught on camera

Wild high speed police chase with 17-year-old caught on camera

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New video shows a wild police chase in the western suburbs. On Aug. 16, officers chased a teenager in a stolen car, hitting speeds of 130 mph.

The chase started in Villa Park and went through Schaumburg, back to Villa Park, and then to Elmhurst.

It lasted 18 minutes.

At one point officers lost sight of the driver and had to ask for help.

The 17-year-old eventually crashed and tried to run away on foot.

He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.