Who will be the next pope? Here's a list of some possible candidates to succeed Pope Francis.

Who will be the next pope? Here are some of the potential frontrunners.

Pope Francis' death on Monday, the day after Easter Sunday, started off a series of traditions that in a few weeks will culminate in a vote for the next pope.

After Pope Francis is laid to rest Saturday, his successor will be decided by the Catholic Church's cardinal electors, a group of about 135 cardinals under the age of 80, who are expected to begin their conclave in early to mid-May to hold a secretive election for the next pontiff.

"Every papal conclave comes down, in some sense, to a referendum on the papacy that has just ended," said John Allen, a longtime observer of the Vatican and editor of the Catholic news site "Crux." Several of the likely frontrunners would represent continuity with the direction set by Pope Francis, he said, while others would signal "a change in a slightly more traditional, conservative direction."

Over the last 600 years — since 1378 — cardinals have been chosen for the position, although eligibility technically extends to any male Roman Catholic who has been baptized.

Here is look at some of the cardinals considered possible contenders to become pope:

Cardinal Peter Erdo, archbishop of Budapest, Hungary

Cardinal Peter Erdo, a 72-year-old canon lawyer, is the highest ranking Catholic leader in a country that is 80% Christian. He is known for his support of the pope's outreach to Orthodox Christians.

Pope Francis greets the archbishop of Budapest, Cardinal Peter Erdo, on April 28, 2023, as he arrived for a papal visit to Budapest, Hungary. / Getty Images

Erdo is also on the conservative side of the European cultural divide. On migration, a key issue for Hungary, he has conveyed a balanced approach, recognizing the right to migrate but also the importance of ensuring political stability.

Erdo is considered a traditionalist but is also respected by liberals, which could make him a unifying force within the church.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, archbishop of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, grew global attention for leading African bishops in unanimous rejection of "Fiducia Supplicans," a declaration the Vatican issued in 2023 that included guidelines on the blessings of people in same-sex relationships.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu following the ceremony for his appointment by Pope Francis on Oct. 5, 2019 in the Vatican TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

At 65 years old, he is known as a supporter of orthodoxy and defends priestly celibacy and the Church's moral teachings. He is also known as a promoter of social justice and a champion of the poor and voiceless, and is outspoken in his criticism of the Congolese government.

Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general for the Synod of Bishops

Cardinal Mario Grech, 68, is a canon lawyer who has major influence on how synods in the church are run. Supporters have praised him for leading the charge in implementing a more consultative and inclusive approach to church governance.

Cardinal Mario Grech, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, attends a Holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Oct. 29, 2023. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Grech comes from Malta, which is one of the smallest countries in the world.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, is second-in-command at the Vatican and a career diplomat who has consistently risen above any turbulence marking the pontificate.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin presides at Mass marking 20 years since the death of Pope St. John Paul II at St. Peter's Basilica on April 2, 2025, Simone Risoluti / Getty Images

He is regarded as a moderate who, if elected, could repair rifts inside the church. He is also considered a progressive with a global vision.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, 60, is a pastoral candidate who has spoken out amid the Israel-Hamas war and visited Gaza during the conflict.

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, right, delivers a speech as Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin looks on at the dedication of the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at Al-Maghtas in Jordan on Jan. 10, 2025. KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

He is a proponent of social justice and sees himself as a servant of the people. He is similar to Francis in his concern for migrants, interfaith dialogue and his disdain for clericalism.

Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines

Cardinal Luis Tagle, 67, and pro-prefect for the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, is known as the "Asian Francis" for his missionary spirit as well as his emphasis on caring for the poor and welcoming of LGBTQ and divorced and remarried Catholics.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle attends the solemn liturgy of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday in St. Peter's Basilica on April 18, 2025 in Vatican City. / Getty Images

He is the former archbishop of Manila, in the Philippines, which is one of the most Catholic countries on the continent of Asia, and studied in the U.S. for seven years. His election would signal a continuation of Francis' pontificate.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna, Italy

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, 69, is the president of the Italian bishops conference. He is known as a "street priest" and missionary and wants a church that listens to the faithful and is willing to modernize. Zuppi is inclusive of same-sex couples, as well as people of different religions.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi attends Opening Mass for the Synod of Bishops, presided by Pope Francis, at St. Peter's Square on Oct. 2, 2024. / Getty Images

Francis chose Zuppi as his envoy to Russia and Ukraine, as well as to the West Bank and Beijing, to promote peace.

Cardinal Anders Arborelius, archbishop of Stockholm

Cardinal Anders Arborelius, 75, was raised Lutheran and converted to Catholicism at the age of 20. He is the first ever cardinal from Scandinavia.

He is also a traditionalist on the church's teaching on sexual ethics and gender, and has a strong concern for the environment.

Cardinal Anders Arborelius leaves the altar after receiving the biretta from Pope Francis during a ceremony elevating 5 new cardinals at St. Peter's Basilica, June 28, 2017. / Getty Images

Arborelius has been a proponent of immigration into Sweden, calling for dialogue and integration instead of restrictions.

Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix of Quebec

Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, Metropolitan Archbishop of Quebec, Canada, is 67 years old. Earlier in his career he spent years as a missionary and seminary professor in Colombia.

Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix at a ceremony for the creation of new cardinals at St. Peter's Basilica on Feb. 22, 2014. Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

He temporarily stepped back from his duties amid sexual abuse allegations, which he denied, and returned to his duties last year after a church-led investigation found no evidence of misconduct.