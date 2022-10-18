West Ridge liquor store clerk shot and killed during armed robbery attempt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A liquor store clerk was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt Monday night in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said a 66-year-old man was working behind the counter of J & K Food & Liquor in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., when a gunman walked in, demanding money.

The robber then shot the clerk in the chest, and the clerk returned fire without hitting the robber.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Salim Khamo, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Police said the robber rode up to the store on a bicycle and left it there, fleeing from the scene on foot. Nothing was stolen during the attack.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Three detectives were investigating.