Chicago shooting: 12-year-old girl critically wounded in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded Sunday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The girl's brother said he and other family members were in their back yard near 68th Place and Damen Avenue, when they walked across a neighbor's lawn to avoid a muddy area in their own yard as they were going inside their own house.

The neighbor then came out of his house and started shouting at them. The girl's brother said, after the family got inside, the neighbor fired shots at the house, hitting his 12-year-old sister in the head. The family has identified the girl only as Deajah B.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl's family took her to St. Bernard Hospital. She was then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police could not immediately provide further details.