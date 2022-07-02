3 dead, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and 14 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man was shot near a sidewalk in West Englewood Friday evening.

Police said the victim, 26, was near the sidewalk, in the 6500 block of South Wolcott around 5:43 p.m., when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman was shot while inside a vehicle Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The victim was in the vehicle, in the 4800 block of South Winchester around 7:55 p.m., when she suffered a graze wound to the ear.

She was transported to U of C Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

Four people were shot after by an unknown man in East Garfield Park.

Police said the unidentified male offender was walking northbound, on the 3400 block of West Monroe Street around 9 p.m. Friday, when he drew a handgun and opened fire striking several victims before fleeing Southbound from the location.

A woman, 36, suffered one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

A second woman, 20s, suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

The third victim, a man, 41, sustained one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger where he is listed in good condition.

The fourth victim, a man, 25, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in serious condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot while outside

Police said the victim was outside, in the 700 block of East 132nd Street around 9:07 p.m., when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and one graze wound to the head. The victim was transported to U of C where he is listed in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide further details.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 10:05 p.m. Friday, in the 800 block of West Eastwood, a man, 26, was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the mid-back and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

· At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, in the 9000 block of South Escanaba, a 30-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the head after he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead.

· At 10:52 p.m. Friday, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth, police responded to shots fired and found a 24-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A second woman, 42, sustained one gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to U of C in good condition. A man, 38, who is one of the offenders that was shooting sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Northwestern in critical condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the offender in custody was exchanging gunfire with a second male offender who fled the scene. A weapon was recovered.

· At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 1600 block of South Blue Island, a 24-year-old man was outside when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who was traveling in a vehicle. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to each leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in good condition.

· At 3:51 a.m. Saturday, in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, A man, 27, was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a maroon SUV. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

· At 6:15 a.m., in the 5800 block of West Grand, a woman, 22, sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A man, 25, suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused EMS. The victims were in an alley when an altercation ensued with two male offenders. One of the offenders then fired a shot toward the victims.