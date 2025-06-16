WBBM Newsradio political reporter Craig Delamore looks back at his career before retiring this month

For over four decades, WBBM Newsradio political reporter Craig Delamore covered the news of Chicago, with a good chunk of that time being from his desk at City Hall.

Delamore's voice is familiar to many who drive or take the train to work. He started at Newsradio in 1983 and is retiring this month.

During his 42-year career, he said the one story that crystallized Chicago's politics is former Mayor Harold Washington's candidacy.

"Washington was becoming a serious candidate for mayor, and I got to see the rise, and I wasn't a political reporter then, but any reporter got to see the rise of the first African American mayor," he said.

He also expressed his thoughts on watching how the city council evolved over the years.

"It wasn't just the council wars, it's been a real change to see a city council that at times has been accused of being a rubber stamp, become a deliberative body, to get to know the aldermen. This is a very different city from a lot where you don't really know your city members. Here, they have real power, and it's been fun to cover that," he said.

Another thing he noticed during his career was the change in news media.

"At one point it was burgeoning," he said. "The city hall press room was packed with people. Now there aren't that many of us, but it's a tight-knit group," he said.

Delamore did not say what he plans to do during his retirement, but said he is planning for a lot of good things.