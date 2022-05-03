Watch CBS News

WATCH LIVE: Memorial services for Chicago broadcasting icon Merri Dee

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral services are underway for Chicago broadcasting legend Merri Dee, who died in March at age 85.

Dee was one of the first Black women to be a TV anchor in Chicago. She spent nearly all of her career with WGN-TV, Channel 9 – first as a reporter and staff announcer from 1972 until 1983, and then as director of community relations until she retired from the station in 2008.

A memorial service for the broadcast pioneer is being held at Christ Universal Temple at 119th and Ashland.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 11:00 AM

