WATCH LIVE: Memorial services for Chicago broadcasting icon Merri Dee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral services are underway for Chicago broadcasting legend Merri Dee, who died in March at age 85.

Dee was one of the first Black women to be a TV anchor in Chicago. She spent nearly all of her career with WGN-TV, Channel 9 – first as a reporter and staff announcer from 1972 until 1983, and then as director of community relations until she retired from the station in 2008.

A memorial service for the broadcast pioneer is being held at Christ Universal Temple at 119th and Ashland.