Two in custody after 5-year-old Park Forest girl dies of injuries from child abuse

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl was killed in Park Forest as a result of child abuse, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Jada Moore died of "multiple injuries" on Saturday morning, according to a release from the medical examiner. 

The death was listed as a homicide. 

Park Forest Police said two people were in custody Sunday, and charges are pending. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 4:14 PM

