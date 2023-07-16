Two in custody after 5-year-old Park Forest girl dies of injuries from child abuse
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl was killed in Park Forest as a result of child abuse, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Jada Moore died of "multiple injuries" on Saturday morning, according to a release from the medical examiner.
The death was listed as a homicide.
Park Forest Police said two people were in custody Sunday, and charges are pending.
No further information was immediately available.
