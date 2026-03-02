Record-setting Triton College Trojans women's basketball team sets sights on NJCAA regional title

After four consecutive runner-up finishes, the Triton College women's basketball team is out to claim a junior college regional title. The Trojans begin tournament play on Monday evening, hosting Richard J. Daley College in River Grove in the NJCAA Region 4 Division I Quarterfinals.

The Trojans have already made history this season with a record-breaking winning streak.

"We come in the gym and we have fun every day. So, we work hard, but we make sure we have fun while doing it as well," said sophomore forward Charity Anderson.

That's been a winning combination for the Trojans, who capped off a 21-9 regular season, marking a fifth straight with at least 20 wins, but head coach Drew Winston said this year's group has been unique.

"Have a bunch of girls who can score. They're super athletic, super talented, but I think our energy comes from the defense. When we're playing good defense, you see us really excited," he said.

So far, it not only has been another successful season, but a historic one. At one point, this team rattled off 16 straight wins, which set a program record.

"To be able to win so many games, because my background, I never really won that many games, so coming here to this program with Coach Drew, it felt amazing," Anderson said.

Sophomore guard Jayla Rankin said she feels "very blessed" to be part of the team this season.

"It's been incredible to see this team have a good turnaround, because we went through a lot of adversity at the beginning of the season, and to be able to accomplish something like that is really good for the school and for our team," she said.

Triton's leading scorer, Rankin has helped a team that battled injuries during a 3-8 start.

A close-knit group then found a way to win 18 of their last 19 games headed into the playoffs.

"We call each other sisters, and I guess that's where it starts from; us being as sisters, and getting along with each other, and building chemistry," Anderson said.

Winston calls his team battle tested.

"We played some of the top teams in the country in the beginning of the year. We went down to Missouri. We played some really good teams with well-coached programs down there, and that just had us prepared for the other teams once we all came together," he said.

A Trojans team playing together is a scary thought. They enter the NJCAA Region 4 Division I Tournament as the No. 1 seed, still feeling like they have something to prove.

"Sky's the limit. I think we definitely could win regionals, win district, and show a national appearance for our team. I think we'll be very successful this year," Rankin said.

If the Trojans make it to the championship game, it would mark their 6th consecutive appearance in the title game.