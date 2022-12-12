2 tow truck drivers shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards, both in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two two truck drivers injured.

CPD said it happened in the 1100 block of W. 47th Street around 3:45 p.m. Two men, ages 24 and 25, were hit by gunfire.

It is unclear whether they were inside or outside. The men then drove to 44/Ashland for help. The victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and Stroger Hospital and both in serious condition.

Police said no one is in custody.