2 tow truck drivers shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards, both in serious condition

By Charlie De Mar

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two two truck drivers injured. 

CPD said it happened in the 1100 block of W. 47th Street around 3:45 p.m. Two men, ages 24 and 25, were hit by gunfire. 

It is unclear whether they were inside or outside. The men then drove to 44/Ashland for help. The victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and Stroger Hospital and both in serious condition. 

Police said no one is in custody.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

