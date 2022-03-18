Watch CBS News

Thieves target Tri-Taylor clothing store; steal high-end clothes, jackets and shoes

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Smash-and-gab thieves targeted a Tri-Taylor clothing store and stole merchandise. 

The alarm went off at 3 a.m. at Flee Club, located at 2221 W. Taylor St.

Business owner Darris Kelly  told CBS 2 four men grabbed high-end clothes, jackets and shoes. He said this is the third break in at his store. 

"I'm a Black owned business. I'm a small business. I'm just trying to make it. It doesn't make any sense. Its heartbreaking," Owner Kelly said. 

The owner said the men broke through burglar bars with crowbars. 

No arrests have been made. 

