'The toilet wasn't flushing': 2 Dixmoor schools closed because of water main breaks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Water worries are plaguing south suburban Dixmoor again and it has nothing to do with the weather.

Several water main breaks shut down two schools on Monday. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with people who are understandably frustrated.

In Dixmoor, they've had five water main breaks at different locations since Friday and it caused some residents to have low pressure and now is keeping kids out of middle and elementary school.

Charles Sanders is frustrated.

"You either got to get up when it's full to take a shower. Or if you're taking a bath, give or take hours to fill up, just to take a bath."

His water works, but not at full capacity.

"It's been low pressure since Friday. Last week it was three days and the day before, 4 days," Sanders said.

His water has already been an issue for weeks, and now it's worse because of this water main break right down the street at 147th and Hoyne Ave.

It caused Rosa Parks Middle School and Martin Luther King Elementary School to close. His son Amaire attends the middle school and his daughter London goes to King.

"The toilets wasn't flushing," said London Freeman. "Then the teacher called parents to come and get the kids."

"Infrastructure is very old."

Dixmoor village president Fitzgerald Roberts said in order to get grants from Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to fix their infrastructure, they have to go through a lengthy process to apply, which includes an audit.

"Understand the audits was not up to part, but we cannot wait on audits to be done to get assistance. This is a state of emergency from what I see," Roberts said.

This is the fourth water incident CBS 2 reported on since October 21 causing significant issues for the community, but he said there's been more.

"Three months ago we counted probably about 30 breaks," Roberts said.

Sanders is hopeful the problem will be fixed soon.

"No telling when our pressure will come back," Sanders said.

Despite the rain delaying construction workers from working on the water main break, Roberts is hopeful they'll get the job done by the end of today.

The village said it's possible the two schools will need to be closed on Tuesday.