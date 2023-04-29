5 killed in Texas shooting, including 8-year-old child; manhunt underway for suspect

Five people were killed — including a child — prompting a manhunt after a shooting in Texas early Saturday in San Jacinto County, about 55 miles north of Houston.

Of the five dead, four died at the scene and an 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office. Three additional victims went to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown. Two others were inside the home and were evaluated on scene and released.

The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin. Sheriff Greg Capers said the suspect is from Mexico and is not far away from the scene.

"We're not sure if he's armed or not," said Sheriff Greg Capers. "We know that he shot a 223, which is a AR-15 style weapon. And we know him to be about 10 to 12 miles away from here at this particular time."

The incident unfolded early Saturday in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area in Cleveland, Texas, according Capers in a Facebook post.

Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint. While en route, the communications center received multiple 911 calls regarding an active shooter incident at the dispatch location. Multiple deputies arrived at the residence and found victims dead and others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds.

Montgomery County SWAT arrived to assist and "determined that the shooter had fled the county," according to the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who has not yet been identified, and assigned a $5 million bond, according to the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office. The Texas Rangers are also on scene assisting.

"This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation," said Capers.

Capers said the manhunt continued Saturday, adding that the victims were from Honduras.

"We are getting closer to him every minute of every hour," Capers said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.