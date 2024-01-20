Teen charged in 2022 armed robbery, kidnapping on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is scheduled appear in court on Saturday, charged in connection to the 2022 kidnapping and armed robbery of a 25-year-old man in Chatham.

The 18-year-old was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday, in the 8400 block of South Racine Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of kidnapping – both with a firearm.

He was a juvenile at the time of the crime, police said.

The 18-year-old was identified as one of the offenders who, around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2022, forced the victim to the 300 block of West 83rd Street at gunpoint before taking his personal property.

A juvenile detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday. No additional information was available.