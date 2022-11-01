Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' coming to Solider Field this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Calling all Swifties, The Era Tour is coming to Chicago this summer. 

Tickets for Taylor Swift's June 2 and June 3 shows go on sale November 15. Swift said the show is "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."

Swift released her album Midnights last week and it has already made Billboard history. She is now the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100.

