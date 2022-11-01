Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' coming to Solider Field this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Calling all Swifties, The Era Tour is coming to Chicago this summer.

Tickets for Taylor Swift's June 2 and June 3 shows go on sale November 15. Swift said the show is "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Swift released her album Midnights last week and it has already made Billboard history. She is now the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100.