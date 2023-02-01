Tattoo artist charged with sexually abusing 2 women, girl on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after sexually abusing two women and a girl while working as a tattoo artist on the Southwest Side.

Chicago police along with the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Miguel Deleon, 49, on Monday.

He was identified as the person who sexually abused and unlawfully restrained two women: A 25-year-old woman on Aug. 8, 2021, and a 42-year-old woman on Aug. 1, 2022.

Deleon is also charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on April 16, 2022.

All of the incidents happened while he was working as a tattoo artist, in the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful restraint, one count of criminal sexual assault by force, and one count of attempted criminal sexual assault by force.

Deleon is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.