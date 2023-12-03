Fire burning at historic Swift Mansion on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second time on Sunday, firefighters are responding to a fire at a historic home in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department first responded to a fire at the Swift Mansion at 45th and Michigan around 11:45 a.m.

That fire was put out by around 12:05 p.m., with no injuries reported, but the fire started up again around 2:40 p.m., with heavy flames coming through the roof of the 3-story mansion.

Built in 1892, the home was originally a gift from Chicago meatpacker Gustavus Swift to his daughter and her husband. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

It also once served as the home of the headquarters for the Chicago Urban League, and most recently was home to the Inner City Youth and Adult Foundation.