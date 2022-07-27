Suspect in custody in murder of Evanston man killed in front of daughter while playing Pokemon Go

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with the murder of an Evanston man shot and killed while playing Pokémon Go with his daughter earlier this month.

Servando Hamros, 29, was shot and killed in front of his 7-year-old daughter on July 14 in a park along the North Shore Channel in north suburban Evanston.

Evanston Police officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 9 p.m. in the park along McCormick Boulevard and found Hamros lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I guess he had a confrontation with some other people that were here, and they killed him. My granddaughter FaceTimed us, saying, 'Help me, daddy's shot.' In the park by herself, with her dad," his mother said. "They executed him in front of her, and then they shot at her."

Police said the offenders ran from the park after shooting Hamros. His daughter was not wounded.

Hamros was a father of two girls – ages 7 and 10.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Evanston police at 847-866-5040, or to text tips to 274637 (CRIMES), starting by entering "EPDTIP."

No further information was available.