CTA Red Line shooting suspect charged with murder of man, 60, in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man on the CTA Red Line train last weekend.

Issac Anderson, 26, was arrested Wednesday, in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street in Chatham.

He was identified as the suspect who shot the victim while on a train in the same area he was arrested.

Police say the victim was arguing with Anderson who fired multiple shots.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Anderson fled from the train at the 87th Street station, police said.

He was later placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder with other forcible felony.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was available.