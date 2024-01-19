Suspect charged in murder of girlfriend inside a Chicago apartment last year

Suspect charged with murder of girlfriend in Logan Square apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The suspect in the brutal death of Brittany Battaglia inside a Logan Square apartment last year has been charged with first-degree murder.

Genesis Silva, 34, was originally charged with a felony count of concealment of the homicidal and felony unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Police confirmed Friday, Silva is now charged with her murder.

Battaglia, 33, who had been missing for three days was found dead, stuffed inside a duffle bag, her head nearly severed, inside the apartment of Silva, a registered sex offender.

The last time anyone had heard from her, she told her roommate she was heading to the same Logan Square apartment where her body was later found.

Prosecutors said the two had been dating since the spring of 2022.

Silva is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.