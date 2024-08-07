Suburban Chicago man faces 10 years in prison for smuggling gun parts to Israel

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban man pleaded guilty to illegally shipping gun parts to Israel - by hiding them inside George Foreman grills as some items authorities found when searching the man's Palos Hills home.

The stash included Glock switches, which can turn handguns into automatic weapons, a rifle, and more than 1,200 rounds of ammo. The items were found during "a court-authorized search" in December 2022,

Thirty-seven-year-old Amin Betuni admitted as part of a plea agreement to shipping gun parts to people in Israel at least three times. Authorities said Betuni put fake information on the shipping labels and hid the parts in auto parts and George Foreman grills packages.

Sending the items to Israel requires a license or written approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce, but prosecutors said neither were obtained by Betuni before the shipments.

"Export-control violations are critically important because they undermine federal laws and regulations that seek to protect international security," said Acting U.S. Attorney Pasqual. "Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue those who seek to exploit U.S. export-control laws for financial gain."

Betuni faces up to 10 years in federal prison when sentenced on November 6.

"Those who illegally export firearm parts will face consequences," said Sean Fitzgerald, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago office of Homeland Security Investigations. "Betuni's actions not only violated international law but also undermined global security. HSI and our law enforcement partners remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold justice and prevent such dangerous activities. Let this guilty plea serve as a stern warning: anyone who jeopardizes peace and safety through illicit arms transfers will be held accountable."