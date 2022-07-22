Streaming Live: Jan. 6 House Select Committee Hearing

Watch CBS News
WASHINGTON (CBS) -- The last Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearing is under way in Washington.

The committee is expected to share outtakes from former President Donald Trump's pre-recorded address to the nation on Jan. 7, and will also be hearing testimony from two former Trump aides who resigned following the Capitol insurrection.

Watch live below:

First published on July 21, 2022 / 6:58 PM

