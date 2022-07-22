Streaming Live: Jan. 6 House Select Committee Hearing
WASHINGTON (CBS) -- The last Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearing is under way in Washington.
The committee is expected to share outtakes from former President Donald Trump's pre-recorded address to the nation on Jan. 7, and will also be hearing testimony from two former Trump aides who resigned following the Capitol insurrection.
Watch live below:
