STREAMING LIVE: House select committee hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol assault
WASHINGTON (CBS) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding the first of at least six public hearings in a rare prime-time session Thursday evening to show the American public what they have learned so far about the riot and former President Donald Trump's role.
for more features.
