2 injured in Stevenson Expressway crash; all inbound lanes closed at Central Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed at Harlem Avenue on Monday morning, after two people were injured in a three-car accident.

Illinois State Police said a vehicle was heading north on Interstate 55 near Central Avenue around 8:45 a.m., at a high rate of speed, when it hit another vehicle, before veering into the ditch on the left side of the expressway, going airborne, and flipping over several times in the southbound lanes, where it hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the first and third vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries.

All northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed at Central Avenue, and traffic was being diverted off at Harlem Avenue, according to police. The Illinois Department of Transportation said traffic is slowly passing the crash site on the left shoulder.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 11:05 AM

