USPS letter carrier almost assaulted, had truck stolen on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A letter carrier was almost assaulted and had their postal vehicle stolen on the city's Southwest Side Saturday morning.

The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Chicago police are investigating the incident that happened in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in Little Village around 9:14 a.m.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was entering her postal vehicle when she encountered a suspect inside. The suspect attempted to assault her, at which time the victim was able to flee from the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene inside the postal vehicle. A short time later the vehicle was found abandoned in the 4500 block of West Marquette.

The carrier was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital for observation and was released.

No one is in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the USPIS Hotline at 877-876-2455. All callers will remain confidential.

USPIS says they'll issue a reward notice soon.