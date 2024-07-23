Sonya Massey's father says deadly police shooting is "most horrible, heart-wrenching thing that we've ever seen"

Sonya Massey's father on deadly shooting Father of Sonya Massey describes deadly police shooting: "She feared for her life" 08:25

The father of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Springfield, Illinois, is speaking out about his daughter's death and the transparency of the investigation.

Recently released bodycam video shows the deadly early July encounter between Massey and Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson. Massey — a mother of two — called 911 to report a suspected prowler outside of her home.

Massey's father, James Wilburn, told "CBS Mornings" the family was initially not told that their loved one's shooting death involved law enforcement.

"We were under the impression that she was killed by the intruder, or some other person from the street, and they just went in there and found her dead body," Wilburn said, adding that rumors began to circulate that Massey's killing was self-inflicted.

Although difficult to watch, Wilburn said he is thankful for the bodycam video that ensured transparency in his daughter's death.

"It's probably the most horrible, heart-wrenching thing that we've ever seen in our lives, but if it were not for the bodycam footage, we would not have known that this occurred."

According to Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser, Grayson did not activate his bodycam until after he fired shots at Massey. The video released came from a second deputy who was with Grayson.

A grand jury indicted Grayson on July 17. He was fired from his job and is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Massey's family, called the shooting "senseless."

"It's just not a justification, no matter what he tries to say. We see this video with our own eyes, and this is one of the worst videos of a police shooting ever."

In the video, Massey seems to say to the deputies, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" while standing near a pot of boiling water in her kitchen.

Grayson yelled at Massey and told her to drop the pot. She is seen in the video ducking for cover when Grayson shoots her.

"I think that she feared for her life," Wilburn said.

Sonya Massey CBS Chicago

Afterward, Grayson claimed Massey was coming toward him with the boiling water. But Crump said the video shows that was not what happened.

"He actually walks around the counter and engages to get a better shot and that's what the state attorney's investigation found, that he actually engaged her," Crump said. "He could have done so many things to not shoot her in the face. He could have backed up. He could have used a Taser."

Crump, who has represented families of victims of police violence, including George Floyd's family in 2020, called Grayson a threat to public safety.

"In 2024, I believe it's going to be the Sonya Massey shooting video that galvanizes people in our community to act, because as Mr. James said, this so-called police officer should have never been on the sheriff's force. He had two DUIs and he had went from multiple police departments ... and that is a question, why was he even on the force?"

Grayson has worked for six different law enforcement agencies since 2020, documents reviewed by CBS News have revealed. His attorney declined to comment.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released the following statement regarding the deadly shooting:

"The body camera footage is horrific, and I offer my deepest sympathy to Sonya Massey's family as they relive a moment no family should experience. As the community reacts to the release of the footage, I urge calm as this matter works its way through the criminal justice system.

"In Illinois, we have made sure that the law mandates independent investigations after officer involved shootings. In this matter it appears that the investigation by the Illinois State Police and the subsequent referral to the Sangamon County State's Attorney's office have complied with the letter and spirit of the law by providing the appropriate transparency and moving toward accountability."

President Biden and Vice President Harris have also reached out.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Biden said in part, "Sonya's death at the hands of a police officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not. Sonya's family deserves justice. I am heartbroken for her children and family as they face this unthinkable and senseless loss."

"President Biden has released a statement and I understand Vice President Harris is also going to release a statement, because like Breonna Taylor when it's Black women she continues to say that oftentimes they are neglected and forgotten about," Crump said.

Meanwhile, Wilburn said Massey's family is trying to cope after Massey's killing. He said Massey has a 15-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. He said that a GoFundMe account has been set up for the children.

"We're taking it day to day. They're having a very hard time," Wilburn said.