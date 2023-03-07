Siemon, St. Ignatius off to IHSA state finals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago Bulls were in the house at the University of Illinois Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena for IHSA boys' supersectionals Monday night.

Simeon Career Academy was up against Country Club Hills' Hillcrest High School. The Simeon Wolverines were dominant as they routed Hillcrest.

Simeon won 67-46, and Coach Robert Smith's hopes for a seventh state title before he retires are still alive.

In another 3A matchup, Grayslake Central High School was up against St. Ignatius College Prep on Hoffman Estates. The game went into double overtime after the St. Ignatius Wolfpack tied it in the fourth quarter. Senior Owen Kyhl hit a three-pointer to help Ignatius win 67-60.

The Wolfpack goes back to state for the second straight year.

In 4A, Kenwood Academy took on Downers Grove North. DG North's Jack Stanton had five three-pointers as the Trojans came out and shocked Kenwood early.

They never looked back. The final score was 67-47, and the Trojans are making their first ever state finals appearance.

New Trier, Benet Academy, and DePaul College Prep are also all headed downstate Thursday.

The State Final Tournament will be held at the State Farm Center in Champaign.