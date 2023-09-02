Suspect at large after shots fired at CPD officers on East Side

COPA investigates after shots fired at officers on East Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired at Chicago police officers in the East Side neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue around 2:03 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun and saw a male and female in the area.

The female offender produced a firearm and shot at the officers before fleeing on foot. Officers returned fire but did not make contact.

The male offender was arrested. A search for the female offender remains ongoing.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were hurt but two officers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The specifics surrounding the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.