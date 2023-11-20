Watch CBS News
Police respond to shooting at Beavercreek, Ohio Walmart

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a shooting at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday night. 

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Beavercreek Police Department said that officers are at the scene of the shooting that occurred at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard. The building has been cleared and secured, police say, adding that there is no active threat to the community at this time. 

The Dayton Daily News reports that there were at least three victims. The newspaper also reported that the store was evacuated and the coroner was called to the scene. 

Police said they are investigating and will release more information when it becomes available. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on November 20, 2023 / 8:53 PM CST

