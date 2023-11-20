Police respond to shooting at Beavercreek, Ohio Walmart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a shooting at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday night.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Beavercreek Police Department said that officers are at the scene of the shooting that occurred at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard. The building has been cleared and secured, police say, adding that there is no active threat to the community at this time.

Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available. — Beavercreek PD (@beavercreekohpd) November 21, 2023

The Dayton Daily News reports that there were at least three victims. The newspaper also reported that the store was evacuated and the coroner was called to the scene.

Police said they are investigating and will release more information when it becomes available.

